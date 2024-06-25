Didier Deschamps: “We did what we needed to do.”

George Boxall, reporting from Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Les Bleus were held by Poland (1-1) after Robert Lewandowski’s penalty canceled out Kylian Mbappé’s opener from the spot on his return to action for France. Following Austria’s surprise 3-2 win over the Netherlands, France now face tougher opposition in the round of 16.

However, speaking at a press conference attended by Get French Football News France manager Didier Deschamps showed no signs of worry, stating that France are where he wants them to be. “I’m not disappointed, sincerely not at all. We did what we needed to do, we created a lot of chances and led in the game. We tried until the end.”

“We are where we want to be. We were in a very difficult group: Austria lost against us and won against the Netherlands. We deserve to be second, it’s a new competition in the last 16.” Deschamps pointed out to his side’s evident lack of efficiency in front of goal, “Obviously it’s something that we need to improve, to score more goals. But I would have been more worried if we had less chances to score to be honest.”

