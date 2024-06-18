Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappe made need future surgery

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe may require future surgery on a broken nose suffered at Euro 2024.

Les Bleus kicked off their campaign with a tight 1-0 win against Austria in Dusseldorf in Group D.

However, the victory came at a cost, with France far from their best, as Mbappe’s cross was deflected home for an own goal, in what proved to be the winner.

Mbappe was forced off in the dying stages of the game after colliding with Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Initial diagnosis indicated Mbappe would need surgery on a broken nose, but despite that fear being reduced, he remains as injury concern for their clash with the Netherlands on June 21.

Didier Deschamps has confirmed his talisman does not need surgery to continue at Euro 2024 but admitted it could be a consideration for Los Blancos in future.

“Tomorrow there will be more tests to assess his evolution. The medical staff did everything to reduce the injury. Even if surgery is not immediate, he will need it”, as per quotes from Marca.

“Today, he is better, and we will follow his recovery day by day.”

France take on the Netherlands in Leipzig, before their final group match, against Poland, on June 25 in Dortmund.