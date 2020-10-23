Didi Gregorius says Gary Sanchez needs a change of scenery, talks his own potential Yankees return

Former Yankees infielder Didi Gregorius, who is set to hit free agency after spending the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, spoke on Friday about his potential return to the Bronx and whether Gary Sanchez can succeed with the Yanks going forward.

Regarding his potential return, Gregorius said that he didn't think he would be wanted back due in part to the presence of Gleyber Torres.

Gregorius' feel of the situation matches recent reporting by SNY's Andy Martino, who said on Oct. 17 that a reunion was unlikely.

“One idea the Yankees should not and likely will not consider is bringing back Didi Gregorius to play short," Martino reported. "Last winter, the team viewed Gregorius as a winning player who had simply lost too much of his first-step quickness. This year in Philadelphia, his defensive metrics and underlying hitting numbers were fairly ghastly.”

When it comes to Sanchez, Gregorius said he will take his playoff benching "personal" and try to reclaim his job if he's back with the Yankees next season, adding that Sanchez has been unfairly labeled as a player who's lazy.

"If he was on a different team, people wouldn't care (about that stuff)," Gregorius said during an appearance with Moose and Maggie on WFAN. ". ... He's playing in a big market in New York. ... You get labeled quick, that's the thing, too. ... I'd probably say he's a little bit frustrated with all of that. I think he needs just a change of scenery or something to be back to his regular self."

Yankees GM Brian Cashman was non-committal regarding the future of Sanchez while speaking earlier this month after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS by the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I think it’s certainly a fair question, obviously the way Gary Sanchez’s season transpired, and then the way it ended with Higashioka actually starting in the postseason as many games as he did,” Cashman said regarding Sanchez's potential role with the Yankees in 2021. "I think it’s one of the discussion points we’re going to have to focus on.”