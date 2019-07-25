Didi Gregorius gives Red Sox bulletin board material entering Yankees series

The Boston Red Sox are well aware of what's at stake against the New York Yankees this weekend.

Sweep their bitter rivals and they still have a fighting chance in the American League East. Get swept and they're all but finished.

But in case there was any confusion, Didi Gregorius is here to help us out.

Here's what the Yankees shortstop said (via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch) when asked about New York's four-game series at Fenway Park, which begins Thursday night:

Every time we get a chance to play them and you get a chance to bury them, that's all you want to do: keep expanding the lead.

The Red Sox may not have a traditional billboard anymore, but if they did, we'd imagine Gregorius' quote would be pinned to it.

Not that the veteran shortstop is wrong. The New York-Boston rivalry has been one-sided this season, with the Yankees winning six of their seven matchups to date.

The Bronx Bombers enter Thursday with an 11-game lead over the Red Sox for first place in the AL East and can balloon that number to as high as 15. Since 2000, no team has come back from a deficit of more than 13 games to win the division.

Perhaps the Sox can use Gregorius' words as motivation to dig themselves out of that sizable hole.

