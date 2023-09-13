They're back! Diddy, Shakira, Lil Wayne, Fall Out Boy to perform at 2023 MTV VMAs for the 1st time in over a decade.
The hype is real for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and a big part of it is because nostalgia will be in the building. The VMAs have birthed legendary moments and some of this year's will include icons returning to the stage: Diddy, Shakira, Lil Wayne and Fall Out Boy.
The artists are performing for the first time over in a decade at the awards ceremony. Here's what happened the last time they graced the stage, respectively.
Diddy
Diddy’s last time performing at the VMAs, when he also emceed the whole show, was in 2005.
He joined the stage in a white jacket with tails and conducted an orchestra while videos of Notorious B.I.G. performing his two hits “Juicy” and “Warning” played, with Snoop Dogg joining the stage for the latter song to rap a verse.
At the 2023 VMAs, Diddy is set to perform again and is the recipient the Global Icon Award. He will be the third recipient of the award, following Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.
That’s not all. Diddy is nominated for four other awards at this year's show. Read more here.
What's next for Diddy? He's releasing his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on Friday. It’s his first album since 2010's Last Train to Paris.
Shakira
Shakira’s last VMAs performance came in 2006 with her hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” featuring Wyclef Jean.
She kicked off the 2006 performance with a stunning dance routine before going into full-on belly dance mode when the music dropped. Wyclef joined her onstage for the fiery performance.
Shakira is the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday night, recognizing her impact and influenc
According to Rolling Stone, she's the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne’s last time gracing the VMAs stage was in 2012.
Performing shirtless, he was joined by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz onstage. Weezy first debuted on the show in 2008.
He opened this year's show. He'll also join other hip-hop icons to celebrate the genre's 50th anniversary. This follows a year of iconic performances in celebration of hip-hop. He’ll be joining the likes of Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh and other rap legends for the tribute.
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy returns to the VMA stage for the first time since 2007.
That year, the band performed “Shut Up and Drive” featuring Rihanna and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs.” Two years prior, they performed an energetic version of “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” at the VMAs.
Fall Out Boy is also nominated for two awards: Best Alternative for “Hold It Like a Grudge” and Best Visual Effects for “Love From the Other Side.” Previously, they’ve won four VMAs.