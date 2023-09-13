They're back! Diddy, Shakira, Lil Wayne, Fall Out Boy to perform at 2023 MTV VMAs for the 1st time in over a decade.

Lil Wayne, Shakira, Fall Out Boy and Diddy are all performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs for the first time in over a decade. (Getty Images)

The hype is real for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and a big part of it is because nostalgia will be in the building. The VMAs have birthed legendary moments and some of this year's will include icons returning to the stage: Diddy, Shakira, Lil Wayne and Fall Out Boy.

The artists are performing for the first time over in a decade at the awards ceremony. Here's what happened the last time they graced the stage, respectively.

Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

Diddy’s last time performing at the VMAs, when he also emceed the whole show, was in 2005.

He joined the stage in a white jacket with tails and conducted an orchestra while videos of Notorious B.I.G. performing his two hits “Juicy” and “Warning” played, with Snoop Dogg joining the stage for the latter song to rap a verse.

At the 2023 VMAs, Diddy is set to perform again and is the recipient the Global Icon Award. He will be the third recipient of the award, following Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

That’s not all. Diddy is nominated for four other awards at this year's show. Read more here.

What's next for Diddy? He's releasing his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on Friday. It’s his first album since 2010's Last Train to Paris.

Shakira

Shakira and Wyclef Jean perform onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Shakira’s last VMAs performance came in 2006 with her hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” featuring Wyclef Jean.

She kicked off the 2006 performance with a stunning dance routine before going into full-on belly dance mode when the music dropped. Wyclef joined her onstage for the fiery performance.

Shakira is the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday night, recognizing her impact and influenc

According to Rolling Stone, she's the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz perform at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Lil Wayne’s last time gracing the VMAs stage was in 2012.

Performing shirtless, he was joined by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz onstage. Weezy first debuted on the show in 2008.

He opened this year's show. He'll also join other hip-hop icons to celebrate the genre's 50th anniversary. This follows a year of iconic performances in celebration of hip-hop. He’ll be joining the likes of Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh and other rap legends for the tribute.

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy performs in the Fantasy Lounge during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)