How did Zach Wilson’s Week 2 performance compare to other rookie quarterbacks?

Zach Wilson entered Week 2 poised to build off a strong conclusion to his NFL debut. Instead, he went in the complete opposite direction.

Wilson tossed two interceptions on New York’s first two drives, another one before the end of the first half and a fourth to begin the third quarter. Wilson’s struggles caused the Jets to waste a dominant defensive performance against a fellow rookie signal-caller, as Mike LaFleur’s offense failed to find paydirt with the BYU product squandering countless scoring opportunities.

How did Wilson’s dreadful performance stack up against his rookie counterparts? Here is a look at what each first-year passer did for his respective team in Week 2.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence struggled for a second straight week, going just 14-33 for one touchdown and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss to the Broncos. Stormy conditions did not help Lawrence's cause, but he was once again mistake-prone against a Denver defense that Wilson will see in Week 3. Lawrence and Wilson have both thrown five interceptions in their first two starts -- a reminder that top quarterback prospects still have plenty of learning to do early in their career.

Trey Lance

Jimmy Garappolo took complete charge of the 49ers' offense in Week 2, guiding San Francisco to a narrow 17-11 win over the Eagles. Lance did not see the field after throwing one five-yard pass for a touchdown in Week 1, as Kyle Shanahan leaned on his veteran starter to get the job done on the road.

Justin Fields

Fields got his first chance to lead Chicago's offense on an extended basis after Andy Dalton departed with a knee injury against the Bengals, going 6-13 for 60 yards and an interception. Fields did just enough to help the Bears hang on for a 20-17 win, but his interception was a costly one, as it set up a late Bengals score. Dalton's status moving forward is unknown, making it possible Fields makes the first start of his career in Week 3.

Mac Jones

Jones got the best of Wilson in the first of what figures to be many divisional duels between the two. The Alabama product played a clean game against the Jets, going 22-30 for 186 yards. The Patriots are not asking Jones to do anything more than manage the game while relying on their rushing attack and defense, but he has thrived in the role.

Davis Mills

Mills was pressed into duty against the Browns after Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring -- placing him in an unenviable spot against one of the NFL's best defenses. The Stanford product did what he could to help the Texans sustain their upset bid, but Mills threw for just 102 yards and one touchdown to go along with a fumble and an interception. Mills will start in place of Taylor on Thursday night against the Panthers and will likely remain under center for as long as it takes Taylor to recover.

Did Not Play

Kellen Mond -- Minnesota Vikings Ian Book -- New Orleans Saints Sam Ehlinger -- Indianpolis Colts

