How did Zach Wilson’s NFL debut compare to other rookie quarterbacks?

Zach Wilson’s NFL debut against the Panthers was essentially a night and day performance.

Wilson spent the first half of the Jets’ 19-14 Week 1 loss to the Panthers swarmed by a sea of Carolina pass rushers. New York’s rookie quarterback struggled over the first 30 minutes as a result, often succumbing to pressure and tossing a bad interception that led to a Panthers score in the second quarter.

The opening minutes of the third quarter featured more of the same, but Wilson eventually settled in to throw two late touchdown passes, almost leading the Jets back from a 16-point deficit. The BYU product showed a lot over the final 16 and a half minutes of play and there is reason to believe he could produce at a consistently solid clip once the Jets get their offensive line turned around.

But how did Wilson’s performance stack up against his rookie counterparts? Here is a look at what each first-year passer did for his respective team in Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence's NFL debut was unlike any game he ever played during his days at Clemson. The No. 1 overall pick struggled mightily against the lowly Texans, throwing three interceptions that put the Jaguars in an early hole that was ultimately far too much to overcome. Lawrence bounced back to finish with 358 yards and three touchdowns, but his mistakes cost Jacksonville any chance of winning its season opener.

Trey Lance

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Lance made the most of his one pass attempt in the 49ers' win over the Lions, tossing a five-yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield in the first quarter. Jimmy Garappolo looked very comfortable in his season debut, meaning Lance will likely languish on the sidelines a little while longer. That's not any sort of issue in Kyle Shanahan's eyes, as he is not intent on rushing Lance into action. The North Dakota State product did well to notch his first career touchdown pass in his NFL debut, but the Niners rookie is going to have to wait his turn behind Garappolo.

Mac Jones

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jones looked the best of any rookie quarterback in Week 1, as the Alabama product was right at home under center in New England. Jones nearly led the Patriots to a win over the Dolphins, going 29-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 loss. Jones was on point with nearly all of his throws, displaying great touch on passes down the field.

Justin Fields

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton is the Bears' starter right now, but Fields made a few plays in Chicago's 34-14 loss to the Rams. The Ohio State product went 2-2 passing for 10 yards and added a three-yard rushing touchdown. Dalton, meanwhile, went 27-38 for just 206 yards and an interception. Fans were already calling for Fields to start before the loss; perhaps he'll see more snaps in Week 2.

Did Not Play

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills -- Houston Texans Kellen Mond -- Minnesota Vikings Ian Book -- New Orleans Saints Sam Ehlinger -- Indianpolis Colts

