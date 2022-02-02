Did Yanni Gourde's hit on Urho Vaakanainen deserve a harsher penalty?

Did this hit on Urho Vaakanainen deserve a harsher penalty? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Urho Vaakanainen exited Tuesday's Seattle Kraken-Boston Bruins matchup in the second period after a brutal hit by Yanni Gourde.

Gourde buried Vaakanainen into the boards from behind and the Bruins defenseman left for the locker room with a bloodied face. The officials originally assessed Gourde with a five-minute major penalty, but he only got two minutes for boarding after review.

Watch the hit below, via Alison Lukan:

Yanni Gourde hits Vaakanainen. Assessed a major. Officials taking a second look. #Seakraken pic.twitter.com/QuP8bKYUW1 — Alison (@AlisonL) February 2, 2022

Did Gourde deserve a major? That question surely will be up for debate among Kraken and B's fans.

The Bruins responded by taking matters into their own hands. Shortly after the hit, Curtis Lazar dropped the gloves with Gourde while Derek Forbort took on ex-Bruins d-man Jeremy Lauzon.