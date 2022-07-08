How did this week’s recruiting news impact Penn State’s recruiting ranking?

The past 24 hours were not particularly kind to Penn State on the recruiting trail with one commitment flipping to Florida, a key running back target also deciding to join the Gators, and missing out on another target to Tennessee. Despite the rough Thursday in the recruiting headlines, Penn State still has what is considered one of the nation’s best recruiting classes being formed in the Class of 2023.

Penn State’s overall recruiting ranking in the updated 247Sports composite team rankings remains unchanged despite losing a four-star commitment to Florida with Marcus Stokes flipping his commitment to stay closer to home. Penn State is ranked No. 5 in the overall team composite rankings. If you were curious, Florida is up to No. 26 overall in the team recruiting rankings after a positive Thursday on the recruiting trail.

Penn State is still on track to sign a top 10 class at the end of this recruiting cycle with a solid class already in tow with 15 commitments and room for a few more. The Nittany Lions are still second among Big Ten teams behind Ohio State, but there is still a little breathing room ahead of the next Big Ten teams in the class rankings. Northwestern is ranked No. 16 and Iowa is right behind them at No. 17. The only other Big Ten teams in the top 25 of the updated class rankings are Purdue (No. 22) and Minnesota (No. 24).

Here is a look at the updated 247Sports composite rankings.

247Sports Class of 2023 Composite Rankings Top 25

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Where does James Franklin land in CBS Sports ranking of Big Ten coaches? Where does Penn State go for QB in Class of 2023 after latest flip? Penn State misses out on four-star running back in Class of 2023 Penn State QB recruit flips commitment to SEC school Updated ESPN FPI sees Penn State trend slightly down since spring

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.