How did Washington breakout star Hudson Howard score five TDs? With 'chip on' shoulder

WASHINGTON — Hudson Howard took the handoff and seemingly had nowhere to go.

Met at the line of scrimmage by several Jones defenders, it appeared the Washington junior tailback was bound to be tackled for a loss.

But as Howard had done throughout the night, he found a way to make something happen.

Howard bounced off a defender, shed off a couple tackles before breaking free and maneuvering around a couple more Jones players on his way to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.

Washington had already all but secured the victory, but Howard’s final touchdown run of the day provided an exclamation point for the Warriors.

Class 2A top-ranked Washington rolled to a 34-8 victory Friday night over Jones on Reed Field, and Howard was a big reason why. The focal point of the Warriors’ offense, he finished with 21 carries for 141 yards and five scores.

Washington’s Hudson Howard (5) runs the ball during a high school football game between Washington High School and Jones High School in Washington, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

“He’s one of those guys where it’s never a wrong thing to get him the ball,” Washington coach Brad Beller said. “And so we’re trying to be a little bit more balanced.

“We struggled in the passing game at times. They were bringing a lot of pressure and Major (Cantrell) wasn’t having a lot of time. So the offensive line gave him enough creases at times. And when he finds it, he’s very tough to get down in the open field.”

Overall, it was a great performance for Washington, the defending state champion.

Jones was playing without star senior quarterback and University of Central Oklahoma commit Clayton Creasey, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Sophomore Acyn Hansen filled in as the Longhorns’ signal caller and completed 25 of 39 passes for 162 yards.

Washington intercepted him four times, and senior defensive back Max Wilson had two of those.

Washington senior quarterback Major Cantrell had a solid night as he finished 8-of-17 passing for 162 yards, and Howard led the Warriors’ rushing attack.

He’s been one of Washington’s top players this year and is developing into a breakout star.

Jones’ Creighton Jones (17) jumps to attempt to block a field goal kick during a high school football game between Washington High School and Jones High School in Washington, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

“I came into this season with kind of a chip on my shoulder,” Howard said. “I knew it was my time to shine. Coach just put in a great opportunity.”

Born in Goldsby and raised in Norman, Howard was set to go to Norman High but transferred to Washington in eighth grade.

“Best decision I’ve ever made,” he said.

Washington improved to 3-0, while Jones fell to 1-2.

They faced off in the semifinals last year, with Washington winning 49-14. The Warriors beat Jones 33-14 in the regular season.

And although it’s still early, Washington looks strong this year and seems to have a great chance of claiming its second straight title.

Beller saw some improvement from his players this week and was pleased how they rose to the occasion.

“I thought our defense really responded from what we did last week (in a 35-10 win at Sulphur),” Beller said. “Last week, I felt like we gave too much. … I did not like the way that we played physicality wise. We did some really good things.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Hudson Howard, Washington beat Jones