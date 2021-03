The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line down the stretch in beating second-ranked Baylor 83-74 on Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Rondel Walker also had 11 points for the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7), who will play No. 13 Texas for the title Saturday night. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.