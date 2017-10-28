Did Wade Boggs just break the Dave Martinez to the Nationals news?

It looks as though Joe Maddon may be out another assistant. This one, however, wasn't shown the door.

According to Wade Boggs' official Twitter account, Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will be named the new manager of the Washington Nationals.

Congrats to former teammate Dave Martinez on the Nat 's job great baseball guy good luck 👍 — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 27, 2017

Boggs and Martinez are apparently good friends, so the information could very well be reliable. Also, who needs journalists anyways?

Martinez – Maddon's right-hand man with the Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays – has long been linked to managerial vacancies, but this would be his first opportunity to lead an MLB club. During his time as an assistant, he's made a lasting mark on Maddon and the players he's worked with.

"It's time for him to hold his own baby and go out there and have his voice be heard," Joe Maddon told reporters Thursday on a conference call. "Obviously, we're all pulling for Davey. It's the right time for him."

Martinez inherits a Nationals team with dominant starting pitching, an MVP-caliber player in Bryce Harper and a solid lineup. Despite all that talent, the Nats have yet to make it out of the NLDS.

As for where that leaves the Cubs, the answer is in a familiar position. The coaching carousel has run rampant in Chicago over the last week with pitching coach Chris Bosio, hitting coach John Mallee and third base coach Gary Jones all getting axed.

Let the David Ross rumors begin.