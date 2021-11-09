How did the Vikings’ fill-in starters play in Week 9?

The Vikings went up against the Ravens without the help of some key starters on Sunday. Ultimately, Minnesota lost the contest in overtime.

Minnesota didn’t have S Harrison Smith or C Garrett Bradbury, both of whom were on the COVID-19/Reserve list for Week 9. Smith is also expected to miss Week 10.

The Vikings placed DE Danielle Hunter and CB Patrick Peterson on IR earlier this year. Hunter will be out for the year, while Peterson will miss at least one more game.

So there were some unfamiliar players in the starting lineup on Sunday. Here is how each of them played in Week 9:

C Mason Cole

Photo: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had high praise for Cole after the Week 9 loss:

“He was phenomenal all week with identifications and protections and being on the same page with me and the rest of the O-line,” Cousins said. “He did exactly what he thought he’d do today as far as how he handled everything at that position.”

PFF also thinks that Cole played pretty well. The outlet gave the center a grade of 74.6. Cole looked good out there in his first start with the Vikings.

S Camryn Bynum

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

In his first NFL start, Bynum intercepted a pass over the middle and set up the Vikings offense with decent field position. He also had nine tackles. PFF graded him the highest of any Minnesota defender on Sunday with an overall score of 90.0. With S Harrison Smith out for Week 10 as well, the Vikings need another strong performance from Bynum against the Chargers.

CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Vikings fans are well familiar with Dantzler starting games for the team. With Patrick Peterson on IR, Minnesota started Dantzler yet again. The Vikings needed him even more than originally thought: fellow CB Bashaud Breeland went down with an injury early in the game.

Story continues

Dantzler had a PFF grade of 63.8, the second-highest mark on the Vikings defense in Week 9. He also had 10 solo tackles. Overall, he played well.

DE D.J. Wonnum

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Wonnum was the starting defensive end opposite DE Danielle Hunter at the beginning of the year. DE Everson Griffen eventually earned the starting position over him. With Hunter on IR, Wonnum is back in the starting lineup. He had a horse-collar tackle on Lamar Jackson that appeared to be the wrong call. He also had a QB hit. He earned a PFF grade of 54.5 in the game. He wasn’t fantastic.

DT Armon Watts

Photo: AP Photo/Nick Wass

Watts made an impact in the pass rush. He had one sack and two QB hits. PFF thought his performance wasn’t as good as that stat line suggested: the outlet gave him a grade of 56.4 for the game. I thought Watts played well in relief of DT Michael Pierce.

1

1