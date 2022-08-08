How did USMNT players get on in the Premier League?

After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams moving to Leeds, Matt Turner joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Chris Richards signing for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson back in the PL after promotion, there are seven USMNT players set for regular minutes this season.

Goalkeeping duo Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath have been loaned out by Man City and Nottingham Forest to Championship teams Middlesbrough and Luton Town respectively.

Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League.

Matchweek 1: How did USMNT players perform in the Premier League?

Brenden Aaronson

Played 84 minutes for Leeds United vs Wolves

Involved in both of Leeds’ goals in 2-1 win

Won ball back in the box before Rodrigo’s equalizer in first half

Looked to have scored winner, but went down as an own goal

Constant pest as he chased down loose balls and buzzed around Bamford

Tyler Adams

Played 90 minutes for Leeds United vs Wolves

Broke up play extremely well in central midfield

Wolves often bypassed midfield and caused Leeds’ back four problems

Played a superb midfield-splitting pass to help set up winning goal

Christian Pulisic

Played 25 minutes for Chelsea at Everton

Came on as a second half sub to help Chelsea see out the 1-0 at Everton

Did not see much of the ball as Everton looked for an equalizer in a scrappy game

Tim Ream

Played 90 minutes for Fulham vs Liverpool, as captain

Brilliant defending in first half on multiple occasions, had Roberto Firmino in his back pocket

However, failed to clear the cross for Salah’s equalizer as ball skipped off his head

Overall, kept Fulham’s spirits up and they grabbed a big point in the 2-2 draw

Center back is building a case to be included in the USMNT World Cup squad

Chris Richards

Unused substitute for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Has only just joined Palace from Bayern Munich, so will take time to settle in

The two center backs he was behind had mixed outings

Joachim Andersen was superb with long-range passing, while Marc Guehi (captain) scored an own goal

Antonee Robinson

Played 90 minutes for Fulham vs Liverpool

Fantastic display from the left back, who got forward at every opportunity

Had a tough assignment with Mohamed Salah on his side but coped with it really well

Appears to be stronger and quicker than ever

Will have been a little disappointed with a few of his crosses in the first half

Matt Turner

Unused substitute for Arsenal at Crystal Palace

Arsenal won 2-0 at Palace, with Aaron Ramsdale making two big saves

However, Ramsdale had a few shaky moments with the ball at his feet

Turner shown celebrating with a big smile on his face at the final whistle

