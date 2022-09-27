Did USC win hurt Oregon State’s recruiting efforts?

Let’s step back for a moment and provide a reset: The Pacific Northwest has been the best and most successful region in the Pac-12 Conference in the month of September. There is only one Pac-12 game left this month, the Friday (Sept. 30) game between the nationally-ranked Washington Huskies and the unbeaten UCLA Bruins. With the month coming to an end, the Northwest has been the center of the action. Oregon and Washington State played a thriller. Washington is unbeaten. Oregon State nearly toppled USC.

This brings us to the Beavers.

College football recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman spends a lot of time looking at recruiting in the Pac-12 and in the West. At the San Jose Mercury News, he offered some notes and insights before this past weekend’s game between USC and Oregon State.

This week is a huge opportunity for Oregon State with USC coming to town and the Beavers looking for their first 4-0 start since 2012. They should have a rocking atmosphere at Reser Stadium for a number of visitors.

Huffman noted that Aiden Childs, the four-star quarterback commit from Downey, Calif., planned to attend the game.

Childs will likely try to recruit a four-star commit currently pledged to another school: cornerback Daylen Austin, who is committed to LSU. The Beavers have connections to him. His older brother, Alex, is a cornerback for Oregon State.

Daylen Austin, though committed to LSU, still has an offer from USC.

Another OSU commit at the game: unrated linebacker Isaiah Chisolm, who chose the Beavers over USC and the California Golden Bears this past summer.

An eye-opening name from the 2024 class at the USC-Oregon State game: three-star cornerback Nikko Klemm from Eugene.

He’s an elite player in the state and the son of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

One has to wonder how much USC’s win (Oregon State’s loss) will affect any of these recruiting dramas.

