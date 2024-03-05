Advertisement

Did USC QB Caleb Williams' press conference put anti-Chicago rumors to rest?

NBC Sports Chicago

On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Bears insider Josh Schrock, Mark Grote and Sean Hammond join Laurence Holmes to recap what they heard at the NFL Combine. Hammond talks about Caleb Williams' comments during his press conference at the combine

Did USC QB Caleb Williams' press conference put anti-Chicago rumors to rest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago