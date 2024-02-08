How did USC football measure up on national signing day?

Wednesday, February 7 marked the arrival of the late signing window for USC football and other schools across the country.

The top recruits and their storylines are wrapped up for the most part with the early signing period ending in late December. The “second” signing day offered more for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

The recent month has included a lot of chaos because of the neverending coaching carousel. Nick Saban retired after a legendary tenure at Alabama. The Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington. Jeff Hafley left Boston College for the defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers. Newly-minted national champion Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the NFL and the L.A. Chargers.

USC brought in 19 recruits on December 20 with 14 of them enrolled last month for spring practice and 11 transfers from the portal.

USC’s class entered Wednesday ranked No. 17 in the nation per 247Sports.

Let’s see how Wednesday changed the equation:

Amaree Williams is a Seminole

Why FSU commit Amaree Williams introduced himself to Seminole fans on a $4.5 million yacht https://t.co/oQ2PcxOHaY — PB Post Sports (@pbpsports) February 6, 2024

The top recuit on the USC 2024 board, Amaree Williams had 15 sacks as a sophomore and caught 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while playing on both sides of the ball.

His father, Moe Williams, was a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL draft and played 10 seasons in the league. Williams announced his commitment to Florida State over USC, Miami and Texas.

Running back Gabe Sawchuk, a USC target, did not sign with anyone

Gabe Sawchuk’s current top schools are Colorado, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Cal and USC.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound three-star back had 1,757 all-purpose yards and scored 21 touchdowns during his two seasons at Highlands Ranch (Colorado) Valor Christian.

His brother Gavin plays for Oklahoma.

Blake Tabaracci

2024 three-star athlete Blake Tabaracci announced he will no longer attend UCLA and will re-open his recruitment, per Tracy McDannald of 247Sports last week.

The projected linebacker has major offers from Arizona, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Washington, USC, and Michigan State.

Brayshon Williams remains undecided

Brayshon Williams is a safety at Florida power Lakeland High School. The memory of his late brother is always with him as he pursues his NFL dream. @Brayshon4 @LHSDreadnaughts pic.twitter.com/cfWzwAIuwF — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) November 21, 2023

The Lakeland (Florida) High three star prospect took unofficial visits to Georgia, Florida and UCF. He attended junior days at Alabama and Oklahoma but has yet to list his top schools. He holds offers from 24 power conference schools including USC.

Naki Tuakoi goes to BYU

With the additions of Oakland-area LBs Naki Tuakoi and Sefo Akuila — and headlined by S Faletau Satuala and TE Ryner Swanson — BYU’s 2024 recruiting class jumps up to a composite ranking of No. 45 nationally by 247Sports. Also 8 returning missionaries/newcomers incoming: pic.twitter.com/8z9uMfOmdC — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) February 7, 2024

Fremont (Oakland) senior linebacker Naki Tuakoi has emerged as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects on the West Coast. He was unranked last year at this time and has earned a four-star rating from Rivals.com.

Tuakoi committed to BYU on Wednesday.

USC gets depth from other Big Ten schools

USC flips blue-chip 2024 defensive line commit on eve of national signing day https://t.co/NAiB9e6c8T pic.twitter.com/lSATWHEkDw — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 7, 2024

Ratumana Bulabalavu decommitted from Washington, a Big Ten school. Yes, that’s right: In the football world, Washington is now a Big Ten school since the next Husky game — and season — will start in the Big Ten. USC also flipped a Michigan State commit, Jadyn Walker. Getting more pieces is great. Getting them from Big Ten competitors is even greater.

USC gets defensive players the new staff can work with

USC football flips Michigan State commit Jaydn Walker, adds a linebacker for 2024 https://t.co/0rfzaaazXN pic.twitter.com/LdfzrEbRsC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 7, 2024

USC added a pass rusher and a linebacker late in the 2024 cycle. Each new addition will play for the all-star defensive coaching staff Lincoln Riley assembled. Player development is going to be great this year, unlike past seasons. USC didn’t hit a home run in recruiting, but these late pickups can reasonably be viewed as long doubles. That’s not bad. It’s simply not at the Ohio State or Oregon standard, and that’s the bigger concern.

2024 roster feels incomplete -- need another offensive and defensive tackle

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

After signing day on February 7, USC’s roster is not fully where it needs to be. The front lines are not fully stocked for the Big Ten. USC needs the spring portal window to deliver another Bear Alexander-type defensive wrecking ball in the middle, and to provide Miller Moss with another strong offensive lineman, preferrably at tackle. If USC can use the spring to beef up at the line of scrimmage, that would represent a crucial step forward for a roster which still has some needs to address heading into the 2024 season.

