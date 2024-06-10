Did USC blow 2024 by not getting pricey defensive tackle in transfer portal?

On the latest Conquest Call-In Show, Matt Zemek and I wrestled with the cost for USC football of not signing Derrick Harmon or any of the other big-dollar defensive linemen from the transfer portal. What will it cost the Trojans?

There is an argument to be made that the value of a defensive tackle is so great that USC needed to shell out a few extra dollars in order to secure someone at that particular position, given that it is an area of acute need for the Trojans. The contrary argument is that Derrick Harmon is not that elite a player, such that a large investment in him would not be worth it. Another part of all this is that when people discuss the value of an incoming transfer portal player, does the value have to be “national championship” value, or is merely adding one more win to the projected season win total a significant reason to bring aboard that player, even if it means USC won’t likely play for the national title in 2024?

This discussion occurs at the 52:30 mark of the video below at The Voice of College Football.

