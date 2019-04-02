Did umps botch review of Xander Bogaerts' out call in Red Sox-A's? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Xander Bogaerts got a shiny new contract extension Monday, but the umpires weren't interested in paying him any favors.

The Red Sox shortstop recorded two of Boston's four hits in a disappointing 7-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics late Monday night.

He also was involved in a controversial call at home plate: During the second inning, Bogaerts tried to score from second base on a Mitch Moreland single but was called out at home plate after a cannon of a throw from A's center fielder Ramon Laureano.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora challenged the ruling on the field, but after a lengthy review, the umpires upheld Bogaerts' "out" call and denied the Red Sox what would be their lone run.

You'd think a review would yield the correct call, right? Well, a screenshot from NBC Sports Bay Area's broadcast of the game seems to show otherwise:

Good work A's broadcast pic.twitter.com/jRcm2Tzvbu — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 2, 2019

It sure looks like Bogaerts' foot touches home plate well before the tag is applied. We're assuming the umpire crew had this same view while reviewing the play, so it's pretty surprising they didn't overturn the call. Maybe we need those robot umps to take over, after all.

Alas, one run wouldn't have changed much Monday night, as Red Sox starter David Price got lit up for four runs over six innings while Boston's offense couldn't get anything going off Oakland starter Aaron Brooks.

