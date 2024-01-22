Did Travis Kelce send a heart hands celebration to Taylor Swift after TD?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, which was news in itself. He hadn't scored since Nov. 20.

Then he made the internet go wild.

After scoring, Kelce seemed to blow a kiss to the suite level of the Buffalo Bills' stadium, then he did the heart hands in that direction.

In case you've been living at the bottom of the ocean since the start of the NFL season, Kelce is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was at the game Sunday and in a suite, as has been a regular occurrence during Chiefs games this season. You don't need to watch Chiefs broadcasts for long to get a shot (or 17) of Swift cheering on Kelce.

I’m sure the internet won’t react at all to Travis Kelce throwing up the heart sign to the suites pic.twitter.com/k0i8k8vXjN — PropSwap (@PropSwap) January 22, 2024

Kelce's family, including his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, were in the suites as well. So it's possible Kelce wasn't sending the heart sign to only Swift.

Still, the move certainly caught the attention of everyone, including Swift's many, many fans. One of the biggest stories of the NFL season got even bigger with one well-timed gesture, and the Chiefs went on to win 27-24 and advance to the AFC championship game.