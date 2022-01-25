What did Travis Kelce say to Patrick Mahomes during game-tying, 13-second drive vs. the Bills?

It took 13 seconds and three plays for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to force overtime against the Buffalo Bills in last weekend's AFC divisional playoff game. Some words from Travis Kelce may have been key to helping the former Texas Tech star guide his team on the drive.

In a video clip from "Inside the NFL" posted to Twitter, the tight end can be heard thanks to a microphone on him. He gives advice to Tyreek Hill on the first play of the short drive, which starts with a complete pass to the wide receiver as Kelce paves the way for extra yardage ahead of him. The Chiefs gained 19 yards on that play.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs trailed with 13 seconds left but forced overtime and won 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship for the fourth straight season.

Standing at the line of scrimmage with eight seconds left, Kelce turns to Mahomes, who is walking by before stopping to hear what his tight end has to share.

"They play it like that, that seam is open," Kelce says.

Kelce then readies himself for the play. Microphones pick up Mahomes' voice.

"Do it, Kels. Do it, do it, Kels," Mahomes calls out.

The ball is snapped, and Kelce takes off running. He turns to accept the pass from Mahomes before being tackled at the 31-yard line, a gain of 25 yards in five seconds for the team.

With three seconds left, Harrison Butker stepped up and completed a 49-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

On Twitter, Mahomes shared the clip on Twitter, writing "Lol i told y’all… this man is crazy 😂😂😂," spurring a response from his teammate.

"I mean we’re all a little crazy, right?!" Kelce said in response.

Watch the clip here:

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Patrick Mahomes told Travis Kelce to run his play vs. Bills to force OT