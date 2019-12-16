Did top Oregon targets tip their hand on social media that they're headed elsewhere?

Excitement for the early signing period (Wednesday, Dec. 18) for the class of 2020 is building! Oregon is on pace for yet another historic recruiting class.

Take the following for what you will. Social media sleuthing can be spot on and it also can be totally off. Two 5-star recruits from the 2020 class, which were leaning towards signing with Oregon, are liking posts that are favorable to USC and Goergia.

1. 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe is the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 signing class, according to 247Sports.

The Upland, Calif. native makes his college decision on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10:00 a.m. (PT). Flowe has received offers from the majority of top-tier programs and has narrowed his choices to Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Oregon. The Ducks have emerged as the leader. However, he took an official visit to USC this weekend.

And now, he's liking tweets that are USC-favorable from the head recruiting analyst for USC Scoop.

I Asked Emma if #USC was gonna get Justin Flowe 👀 #theoracle pic.twitter.com/VrtJXYenKc — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 15, 2019

Does this mean Flowe is having a change of heart? Or maybe he just liked the mention? Who knows.

Flowe would be the second highest-rated recruit of in program history for Oregon, behind true freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If Flowe chooses Oregon on Wednesday, the Ducks would have their four highest-rated linebackers in program history currently enrolled or committed to UO (2020 commit Noah Sewell, true freshman Mase Funa and class of 2021 recruit Keith Brown).

2. Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo is the nation's No. 1 cornerback and the No. 8 prospect overall in the 2020 signing class, according to 247Sports.

The Scottsdale, Ariz. Native will announce his college decision on January 4 during the Adidas All-American Bowl, which will be televised live at 10 a.m. PT on NBC. Oregon and Georgia have emerged as leaders in his recruitment: the Ducks took an in-home visit this week before Ringo took an official visit to Georgia.

Monday, Ringo liked the following tweet that predicted he would commit to Georgia.



Ringo would be the highest-rated defensive back pledge in Oregon football program history.

Did top Oregon targets tip their hand on social media that they're headed elsewhere?