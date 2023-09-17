How did Top 10 matchups affect updated South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings?

Members of the Timber Creek High School football team enter the field prior to the football game between Timber Creek and Willingboro played at Timber Creek High School on Friday, September 8, 2023.

There were three games last week that pitted Top 10 South Jersey High School football programs against one another, and a fourth contest within the ranks as well.

How did those showdowns affect the latest South Jersey Mean 15? Find out below.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (3-1; previous ranking 1) – The Thunderbolt defense pitched its third second-half shutout in four games this season, allowing the team to rally past St. Augustine 21-7 on Friday night. In Millville’s past 10 games dating back to last year, the unit has allowed just 20 points after the break. Kyon Conyers had an interception to set up the squad’s first score, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Zamot to Ta’Ron Haile, and Jayden Jones’ 84-yard fumble return score with 2:06 left sealed the win. Na’eem Sharp had a key fourth-down conversion to begin the fourth quarter and scored on a 6-yard run on the next play to give Millville a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Top 3 clash: Dominant defense lifts No. 1 Millville football to statement win over No. 3 St. Augustine

2. Mainland (4-0; 2) – Stephen Ordille had a career day as he had 25 carries for 267 yards and 5 touchdowns, and added an interception on defense, as the Mustangs downed former No. 9 Atlantic City 47-18 in a battle of unbeaten West Jersey Football League United Division squads. Ordille had TD runs of 36, 16, 26, 23 and 64 yards. Cohen Cook had a 25-yard pick-6 to open the scoring and Rocco DiBiaso chipped in a 10-yard scoring jaunt.

3. St. Augustine (2-2; 3) – Tristan McLeer’s 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave St. Augustine a 7-0 lead on Millville Friday, but the Hermits were unable solve the Thunderbolt defense again in a 21-7 defeat. Julian Turney had 24 carries for 94 yards in the loss.

Kingsway wins: It's worth the wait for Kingsway QB Tommy Popoff

4. Cherokee (3-1; 6) – Murad Campfield had 28 carries for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns as Cherokee blanked Shawnee 23-0 on Thursday night. The Marlton squad has given up just 10 points in its last three games and 29 on the season, despite playing four programs ranked in the Mean 15. Evan Bryfogle had a pair of interceptions, Louis Rhodes had a pick too, Luke Brown recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score, and Austin Lenart had 8 tackles, 1 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

5. Camden (3-1; 5) – D’Hani Cobbs had a 73-yard punt return score, a 16-yard touchdown grab and 5 tackles to lead the Panthers to a 39-7 triumph over West Deptford on Friday. Nasere Blakney had a pair of rushing TDs, quarterback Jaythan Candelario threw for three scores, and Braheem Long had a 51-yard TD reception.

Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

6. Winslow (3-1; 7) – Junior Cam Miler scored four touchdowns (two receiving, two punt returns) as the Eagles set a school record for points in a game in a 63-14 victory over St. Joseph on Saturday, South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman confirmed. Miller finished with 5 grabs for 88 yards. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker was 12-of-20 for 274 yards and 6 TDs, matching Hamas Duren’s school record for touchdown passes from 2021. Nyqir Helton had 3 catches for 129 yards and 3 scores and NaKeem Powell had 3 grabs for 47 yards and got into the end zone too.

7. Delsea (2-1; 8) – Daniel Russo led the Crusaders on both sides of the ball in a 35-14 win over Ocean City on Friday. He rushed 19 times for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a team-high 9.5 tackles, 2 or loss, plus half a sack. Quarterback Zach Maxwell was 5-of-8 passing for 97 yards, including a 50-yard score to Alex Grippo, and added 10 carries for 63 yards and another TD.

Week 3 roundup: South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 3

8. Shawnee (3-1; 4) – Shawnee’s 23-0 setback to Cherokee was the program’s first shutout loss since a 17-0 defeat to Williamstown in 2019.

9. Woodbury (3-0; 10) – Anthony Reagan Jr. had 19 carries for a career-high 275 yards and 5 touchdowns, his second five-score game this season, as the Thundering Herd downed Paulsboro 48-12 on Saturday. Wilson Torres added a 57-yard pick-6 and quarterback Dante Viccharelli had a rushing score.

Atlantic City star: From Ice Cup to The Hope: How Sah'nye Degraffenreidt helped ignite Atlantic City football

10. Eastside (3-1; 13) – The Tigers forced four turnovers and limited Cedar Creek to 122 yards from scrimmage and 9 first downs as they prevailed 26-8 on Saturday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the Pirates (their last win in the series came in 2018). Elijah Satchell posted three sacks and a forced fumble, Fatim Diggs had two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt, which resulted in a safety, Marshall Washington Jr. had an interception and a forced fumble and Jules Dominguez added a pick, his third in the last three games, plus a 90-yard receiving TD. Quarterback Nazir Flack had 20 carries for 101 yards and finished 14-of-27 passing for 214 yards, 2 TDs and an interception, including a tiebreaking 30-yard strike to Scott Freeman with 4:29 remaining. James Redd III had a rushing score too.

11. Hammonton (3-1; 12) – Kenny Smith ran 35 times for 208 yards and had a pick-6 to power the Blue Devils to a 17-14 win over Eastern Thursday. Quarterback Drew Craig had an 11-yard TD run and Gavin Kovacs’ 20-yard field goal proved to be the decisive score.

Eastside solves Cedar Creek: Stifling defense helps No. 13 Eastside football snap skid to nemesis, No. 11 Cedar Creek

12. Cedar Creek (3-1; 11) – The Pirates, who scored 125 combined points in their first three games, were unable to solve Eastside’s defense in a 26-8 loss on Saturday. Alim Parks had the team’s lone touchdown, a 5-yard grab from Billy Smith, and also had an interception.

13. Timber Creek (4-0; 14) – Victor Oquendo threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Upton with 45 seconds left as the Chargers pulled out a dramatic 21-18, come-from-behind victory over Rancocas Valley in a matchup of unbeaten WJFL Memorial Division squads on Friday night. Timber Creek trailed 18-7 with less than three minutes to play and looked to be in big trouble after throwing an interception in the end zone, but on the return, the Red Devils fumbled, and Zyeir Green recovered it and returned it for a TD to get within 18-13. Then, the Chargers recovered another fumble on the ensuing Red Devil possession, which led to Upton’s game-winning touchdown. Upton finished with 6 catches for 77 yards and the score and made 7 tackles and an interception on defense. Quadir Baldwin added 5 receptions for 98 yards and Kysim Khan had a TD grab too.

Paul VI prevails: Dom Santiago stars, Paul VI football stuns Seneca with late rally, last-second stop

14. Paul VI (3-1; NR) – Dom Santiago was 22-of-39 passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 7 carries for 57 yards, including the game-winning 1-yard sneak with 1:52 remaining, as the Eagles rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to best Seneca 28-27 on Thursday night. Santiago also made the game-saving tackle on Seneca’s two-point conversion attempt after the Golden Eagles got within a point with 11 seconds remaining. Tyree Roane had 9 catches for 93 yards and 2 scores and Austin Bailey had 5 for 78 and a TD, plus an interception on defense.

15. Holy Spirit (4-0; NR) – Quarterback Ty Costabile’s 4-yard touchdown run in double overtime capped the best performance of his career and delivered the Spartans a thrilling 34-28 triumph over Washington Township on Thursday. Costabile was 17-of-28 for 211 yards, 3 TDs and an interception, and had 5 carries for 19 yards and the game-winning score. Tahmir Jones had 5 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns and Taylor Cartwright had 7 grabs for 43 yards, including an 18-yard TD in the first overtime period.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings after Week 3