Did Tom Brady see Josh Gordon warning signs? Patriots QB has "no idea"

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady seemed to have a good rapport with Josh Gordon.

The New England Patriots quarterback spent extra time working with the wide receiver after he was traded from the Cleveland Browns in September. Based on Gordon's on-field production, that extra work paid off.

So, perhaps Brady could offer some insight into how Gordon has acclimated in New England over the past few months and reveal any warning signs he may have seen with the wideout leading up to his suspension Thursday?

"I have no idea," Brady said Friday at a press conference. "Like I said, I showed up, I heard just like everyone else."

Gordon's indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement came down Thursday morning. According to Brady, the news of losing his top receiver didn't phase the QB one bit.

"I didn't have much of a reaction," Brady said. "Just focusing on what I need to do, and that's the way it's been all year."

Brady added that he did "appreciate" all of "efforts and hard work" Gordon put in during his 11-game stint with the Patriots this season.

"We all wish him the best," Brady said of Gordon. "I think that's kind of how we all feel. We want him to do what's right for him."

The veteran QB declined to expand further, however; when asked if he reached out to Gordon following his suspension, Brady responded:

"Those are all very personal things, so I'll keep those to myself."

Gordon entered Week 16 as New England's leading receiver with 720 yards despite not showing up until Week 4. The Patriots will need to find a way to replace his offense heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but Brady seems unconcerned.

