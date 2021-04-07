Did Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes meet again Tuesday in Tampa?

Two months after their one-sided encounter in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes apparently converged in Tampa again.

Albeit under far more furtive circumstances.

A spokesperson for Carrollwood Day School would neither confirm nor deny speculation the quarterbacks were on the north Tampa campus shooting a commercial for EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise. WFLA’s Dan Lucas reported the taciturn meeting late Tuesday afternoon via Twitter, adding a “bootleg” photo with a faint image bearing a strong resemblance to Brady.

Responding to an inquiry from the Tampa Bay Times, CDS marketing director Nicki Ragan offered this statement: “Our response is that I cannot confirm or deny any of the rumors due to a non-disclosure agreement. There was not a school event on campus today. An organization rented our location and there is no story to be told.”

Mahomes and Brady are believed to have a solid friendship. Immediately following the Bucs’ 31-9 Super Bowl romp of the Chiefs, NFL Films cameras captured the pair shaking hands and embracing.

“You’re a legend, man. Congrats, man,” Mahomes told Brady.

“You’re a stud, bro,” the Bucs’ quarterback responded. “Keep in touch.”

