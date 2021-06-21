Did Tom Brady just call out the Bears for passing on him?

The Bears have come a long way at quarterback since last season, which featured an underwhelming quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Consistency at quarterback has been an issue that has plagued this franchise for years, and it was said to be a priority last offseason.

And before Chicago settled with Trubisky and Foles, they were among several teams interested in signing future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady, who tested the free-agent waters before signing with the Buccaneers and orchestrating a Super Bowl run.

Brady is set to appear on the new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO, and a clip from the episode already has people talking. In the clip, Brady discusses his free-agent journey last offseason — specifically one team that was interested that bowed out at the last minute.

Brady’s response was epic to say the least.

“You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?”

.@TomBrady on one of the teams that weren't interested in him: "You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?" on LeBron's the Shop Teams that we know were on Brady: #Saints [were going to sign Brady but then Brees unretired], #Bears, #Chargers, #49ers, #Bucs pic.twitter.com/Jqod2gH4FQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2021

According to a report from Dan Patrick, the Bears were among the shortlist of teams Brady was considering at the end, which also included the Chargers and Buccaneers.

Even though reports indicated Brady wasn’t interested in signing with a cold-weather team, which starts with Chicago, the Bears certainly could be the team Brady is talking about given they were even on his shortlist of teams he was considering.

Even if that proves to be the case, things might’ve well worked out for the Bears, who traded up to draft Justin Fields as their hopeful franchise quarterback. And so far, Fields has been garnering rave reviews during offseason workouts.

I guess we’ll soon see if it was Chicago that earned Brady’s wrath.

