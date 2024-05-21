What did Tom Brady say to Jayden Daniels and other top rookies?

The National Football League Player’s Association invited 40 rookies to attend the 2024 Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend. It was an opportunity for the rookies to learn about branding and endorsements and wear their team’s complete uniform for the first time.

The Washington Commanders had two rookies at the Premiere: Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

Toward the end of the weekend, the rookie class was in for a surprise. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z spoke to six of the rookies, including Daniels, giving them some valuable advice.

“When you have 53 guys on the team, you think it’s about you, it ain’t about you, it’s about us,” Brady said.

“And the biggest problem I see with a lot of the young players today, you guys are making it too much about I and me. Because of social media, because of branding, and all of that. It’s fine; you’re not going to win. There was a difference between being a star and being a champion. Every day of practice is important. You know why? Because when I was on the Patriots, and we had 20 years of winning, every day was a big day. I treated a preseason game, I treated a regular-season game like the Super Bowl. So, when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me.”

Excellent advice from the greatest to do ever do it.

Jay-Z also offered words of wisdom to the assembled rookies.

Amazing knowledge and inspiration from the goats today 🐐🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xFXpquCLK — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 20, 2024

From all we’ve heard and been told about Daniels, he will not be outworked, which was a part of Brady’s message about practice.

