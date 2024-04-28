Did Titans get their green dot LB in Cedric Gray?

In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Cedric Gray. Gray is a linebacker from the North Carolina Tar Heels who should immediately challenge for a starting position next to Kenneth Murray Jr.

In 2023, Gray collected 121 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one interception for the Tar Heels. The linebacker is a tackling machine who patrols the middle of the field and isn’t afraid to make a hit.

A majority of the time, draft picks are not surprised by the team that selects them. Typically, a team that selects a player has had multiple meetings and interviews with said player.

However, that wasn’t the case with the Titans and Gray. While speaking with Nashville media, Gray admitted that he had very little contact with the Titans prior to being selected.

Of course, this isn’t a huge deal. These days, teams can learn more than ever by watching film and talking to other coaches and scouts. Clearly, the team saw enough from Gray’s tape to feel comfortable spending a mid-round pick on the prospect.

It’s possible the Titans did not show much interest in Gray because they didn’t think he would be available when they went on the clock in the fourth round. The Titans did not have a third-round selection this year, and Gray was projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick.

The Titans are looking for someone to wear the green dot. General manager Ran Carthon believes Gray could be capable of doing so — and Gray welcomes the challenge.

“I believe I’ll be able to do that,” he said. “That’s something I pride myself on, having a great football mind, understanding the game, the defense, understanding how the offense is trying to attack us. I think I can lead a group of men.”

It will be interesting to see if Gray can develop into a starter for the Titans. The interior linebacker group in Nashville is thin, even with the signing of Murray.

