Did Tiger Woods just give a huge hint that he plans to pick himself for the Presidents Cup team?

One of the big questions entering the fall portion of the golf season is whether Tiger Woods will pick himself for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. That story arc was thrown an additional curveball when Woods announced he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the Tour Championship. And now Tiger seems to have thrown another curve in his latest Presidents Cup Captain's Blog on PGATour.com.

Or was it a fastball right down the middle?

In a post published on Thursday, Woods reiterated he will rely on the eight golfers who already automatically qualified for the team as well as his vice captains when making his four captain's picks, but he noted "the decision will ultimately be my call." And he signed off with a pretty clear hint of where his head is at right now:

Hmm. . . Or should we say where Woods' head is still at since that playful sign off has been used in his past couple posts. Or maybe we are reading way too much into this sign-off. To be fair, as someone who works for a website, I'm pretty certain it wasn't Woods who actually put those words into whatever content management system PGATour.com uses. Nor did he actually click the strikethrough on the word "Captain." But I'm also pretty sure the tour wouldn't publish something like that without Tiger's permission. So again, hmm. . .

Woods has been clear since being named the U.S. captain that he hoped to play his way onto the team, and he looked like a lock to qualify on points after winning the Masters in April. But the 15-time major champ struggled the rest of the season while playing a limited schedule, falling to 13th in the final ranking. Woods plans on playing next at the inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24 in Japan. He will make his four captain's picks shortly after on Nov. 4.

"While I was disappointed to not earn one of the top 8 spots, I’m hopeful to perform well at my next start in Japan," Woods wrote. "In the meantime, I’m going to rely on playing with some of the guys in Florida to stay sharp. I’ll practice hard, work on my game, and we'll have some matches. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also always fun."

