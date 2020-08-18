Did third baseman Manny Machado just make the catch of the year in … deep right field?

If you’ve watched Manny Machado play defense over the years, you’d know that he’s prone to making some amazing plays at third base — but what he did Tuesday afternoon surprised nearly everyone.

Mainly because it happened in the right-field corner. Yes, you read that right. Right field.

During the Padres’ game with the Texas Rangers, Machado was playing in the shift with Joey Gallo at the plate. Gallo skied a fly ball into right and Machado ranged from the second-base area, even beating his own right fielder to the ball.

Even better: He made a sweet over-the-shoulder catch — and made the whole thing look easy.

Show this to anyone who has ever said Manny Machado doesn’t hustle, because wow.

It also makes sense in the strange 2020 baseball season that the catch of the year might come in right field by a third baseman.

