How did Texas Tech football grade out in season-opening OT loss at Wyoming?

Offense: F

Two crisp scoring drives right off the bat, capped by touchdown passes to Myles Price and Jayden York. The unit conked out for way too long after that, third-down efficiency being a big culprit.

Defense: D

They were given a 17-0 lead after one quarter. Even with the offensive breakdown, they should have been able to protect that against a team with a subpar passing offense.

Special teams: D

The Red Raiders might already miss Trey Wolff. New kicker Gino Garcia made a 54-yarder, but missed his next three — including one to put his team ahead late in the third quarter and to tie late in the fourth.

Coaching: D

Joey McGuire ratcheted up expectations all off-season. Losing to a 14-point underdog from a group-of-five conference is not the way to back it up.

Overall grade: F

This was a rough start. The Red Raiders have a lot of work to do before they host No. 15 Oregon next week.

Texas Tech's wide receiver Myles Price (1) runs against Wyoming, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, in Laramie, Wyoming.

