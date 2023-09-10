How did Texas Tech football grade after home-opening loss to nationally-ranked Oregon?

No. 13 Oregon came from behind to beat Texas Tech 38-30 Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, rallying from a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Tech fell to 0-2 for the first time since 1990. Here's a quick analysis and report card on the Red Raiders.

Offense: D

Tyler Shough committed four turnovers, not all on him. Pass protection and the running game have been problems.

Defense: D

Gritty effort with a lot of players in two-deep sidelined by injury. But the unit gave up two long drives and 13 points after being given a 27-18 lead.

Special Teams: A

Gino Garcia hit a go-ahead, 45-yard field goal in crunch time. Special teams also pinned an Austin McNamara punt inside the 5 and got a 33-yard punt return from Myles Price.

Coaching: D

Joey McGuire got the Red Raiders back up after a season-opening upset loss at Wyoming. His decision to go for a two-point conversion early and to gamble on a fourth down in the fourth quarter backfired, though.

Overall: D

Texas Tech blew a chance to be a college-football talking point in week two and to show the loss to Wyoming was a fluke. This one will sting.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How did Texas Tech football grade after home-opening loss to nationally-ranked Oregon?