Did Texas football deserve the No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff? Let's talk

For the first time, Texas has reached the College Football Playoff.

So let's talk about it. In this Longhorn Confidential podcast, the American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones give their initial thoughts about UT's playoff seed and Sugar Bowl matchup with Washington. Then it's time to debate if the CFP committee picked the right four teams for its postseason tournament.

No. 3 Texas will meet No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

