Did Texans WR Danny Amendola push out Anthony Miller?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made an interesting roster move Wednesday morning with the release of receiver Anthony Miller.

Miller was traded to the Texans in late July from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

It’s debatable whether Miller’s on-field production or his fit within the team’s culture played a role in his release. But first-year coach David Culley credited Miller’s jettison due to the return of slot slot receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola is expected to make his return to the field Sunday against the New England Patriots following a two game absence due to a hamstring injury.

“We are always looking to do what’s best for our football team,” Culley said during his media availability Wednesday morning. “With Danny [Amendola] coming back, and the way our offense is structured, there’s room for only one of those guys. We felt like that was the best decision moving forward.”

Miller appeared in two games for the Texans catching five receptions for 23 yards.

During Houston’s Week 3 loss against the Carolina Panthers, Miller recorded the Texans’ lone touchdown over the previous two games after connecting with rookie quarterback Davis Mills in the end-zone.

Miller never had an opportunity to entrenched himself within the Texans’ offense. During Houston’s preseason win against the Green Bay Packers, Miller sustained a slightly separated shoulder that forced him to miss the first two games of the season.

Amendola, 35, was signed in placed of Miller’s absence recording 45 yards on six catches and one touchdown across two games.

“We felt it was the best thing to do,” Culley said. “Keeping Anthony [Miller] around, we were only going to have one of those guys available each week, and it did not make sense to not have a guy active.”