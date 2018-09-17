How did Terry Rozier know he was hitting it big? Urkel.

Scary Terry broke out last year. Terry Rozier had been playing well for the Celtics all season off the bench, but when Kyrie Irving went down and Rozier got thrust into a bigger role he thrived. Rozier averaged 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs, leading the Celtics all the way to Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

With the extra court time (and screen time), Rozier became a celebrity. How did he know he had gotten big? Urkel, as he explained to GQ.

Man, Urkel. We were out to eat in LA. He was with his bodyguards. He got up to leave and he tapped me. “You had a great year.” Everybody knows who Steve Urkel is. That was nuts. It’s been crazy all summer. People can take it two ways. They can either be satisfied or it can be a thing where, “I want this to happen forever.” It’s definitely humbling and it’s a blessing. I want this to always be like this.

Rozier talks about a lot of interesting things in the article, from the wisdom of Brad Stevens to picking his father up from jail, and of course the new contract with PUMA. It’s worth the read.

And with the Rozier heading into a contract year, his future and how much other teams may pay to poach him will be a big topic all season.