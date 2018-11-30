Did Terry Rozier just predict Celtics will win 2019 NBA title? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Some folks are down on the Boston Celtics after their underwhelming start to the 2018-19 season.

Terry Rozier is not one of those folks.

Rozier joined NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper at the Celtics' practice facility to check out the 17 NBA championship banners Boston already has raised.

When they arrived at the blank banner at the end of the line, Draper asked Rozier what it should read.

"It's going to say Boston Celtics ... 2019 NBA champions," Rozier replied.

You heard it here first. (Check out more from Rozier in the video above.)

We wouldn't expect Rozier to say anything different, obviously. But it's good to see his confidence level remains high despite the work that lays ahead of Boston.

The C's are 11-10 entering Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, which looks remarkably competitive: The 19-4 Toronto Raptors just defeated the Golden State Warriors in overtime, the 15-6 Milwaukee Bucks lead the NBA in scoring and the 15-8 Philadelphia 76ers have lost just twice since acquiring Jimmy Butler.

So, if the Celtics want to make good on Rozier's prediction, they should probably get started.

