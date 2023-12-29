When did Tennessee football know Nico Iamaleava would start Citrus Bowl? Depends who you ask

ORLANDO, Fla. – About 10 days before freshman Nico Iamaleava was announced as Tennessee's starting quarterback for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle asked for a list of his favorite plays.

If Iamaleava was in the lineup, what play calls did he like on first down? On third-and-long? In the red zone? What routes was he most comfortable throwing passes to?

“All that has been talked about,” Halzle said on Friday. “You feel like you know. But until a guy has had a full week of prep as the guy, I don’t even think they even really know.”

Obviously, it was to prepare Iamaleava to make his first start when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

That conversation between Halzle and Iamaleava likely took place somewhere around Dec. 17 or Dec. 18, when the Vols held their first full-fledged practice in Knoxville to prepare specifically for the bowl.

“We treated it like a true game week,” Halzle said.

Vols differ on date of quarterback change

So when did Tennessee know that Iamaleava would start instead of Joe Milton? The exact timeline is a little hazy.

It was certainly before Milton announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that he was opting out to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft.

Iamaleava said he learned he would start “right when we got into bowl prep, around Christmas time.”

Coach Josh Heupel said it was “really right before” signing day, which was Dec. 20. That's when Heupel said the team got into "game-planning mode" and "Nico has gotten the majority of the reps" since then.

Center Cooper Mays said Iamaleava “has been the guy throughout bowl prep. We’ve had a few good weeks here to jell and give him a chance to get ready for the game.”

Notably, Tennessee had a couple of light on-field workouts in the week before bowl practices began on Dec. 18. Those workouts were focused on young players like Iamaleava.

But Milton participated in bowl practices in Knoxville. And he remains with the team here, albeit out of uniform and helping to coach Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava figuring out what he likes in bowl practice

Regardless of when the Vols knew internally about the quarterback change, the public found out when the team reached the bowl site. Iowa found out when it walked off the practice field on Wednesday.

By then, that list of Iamaleava’s preferred plays had been enacted and tweaked through multiple game-week practices.

“I think it’s been a good working relationship,” Halzle said. “Obviously as a freshman, not being on the scout team, but being a (backup quarterback) all year, you have a little bit better understanding. But until a guy goes through an entire prep as the guy, they don’t even really know.”

Practice has been key to figuring out the best way to help Iamaleava succeed because there’s not much of a sample size from games.

He played only 52 snaps in mop-up duty in the regular season. He was 16-of-26 passing for 163 yards, one TD and no interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during warms up before the start of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Why Iamaleava isn't a typical freshman quarterback

Iamaleava will face Iowa’s top-5 defense, which isn’t ideal for a debut as a starter.

Halzle said he wants Iamaleava to make good decisions but also be aggressive when there’s an opportunity to make a play.

“It’s not a tune-up game,” Halzle said. “You’ve got to go take what’s there. Whatever they’re presenting to us, you’ve got to go take advantage of it. You’re still going to have to push the ball downfield. You’re going to have to take check downs when they present. We’ll have to run the football well. So football is still football.”

Halzle said young quarterbacks are often tripped up by difficult decisions that must be made quickly. But he thinks Iamaleava is better prepared than most freshmen.

“He's got to manage the game. He’s got to understand situational football – when to take the risk, when to not, when to scramble, when is a throw-away a good thing, when is an incompletion a positive,” Halzle said.

“All those types of thoughts for a young quarterback, that’s when you see them get into trouble. But he doesn’t handle himself like a young guy. So we’re really confident in that. He’s prepared well. I think he’s ready to go.”

