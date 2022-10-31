What did we takeaway from Packers-Bills 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the takeaways from the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Week 8 matchup.
The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games, but Aaron Rodgers chose to preach patience after their latest defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo Bills fans travel far and wide to celebrate Sunday night game at Highmark Stadium
The Titans didn’t make any secret about their offensive plans on Sunday, but knowing what was coming didn’t help the Texans do anything to stop it. Titans quarterback Malik Willis only threw 10 passes all day and one in the second as the team let running backs Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard carry the offensive [more]
Let's hand out some some credit and blame.
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, Bears general manager can get an early start on his 2023 roster rebuild by potentially being a surprise buyer.
Poyer spoke about his injury after the #Bills' win:
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
“I want to win, simple as that. We got work to do.”
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
On Sunday, we saw how small mistakes can decide a game in a league as competitive and intricately choreographed as the NFL
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.