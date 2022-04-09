Did Steve Wilks deserve to be fired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018? Let's roll the tape

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks during the third quarter of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

In joining Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL for alleged discriminatory hiring and employment practices this week, former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks pointed a finger at the team’s current general manager, Steve Keim, and asked a simple question:

Why did he keep his job after the 2018 season and I didn’t?

The answer, according to the class-action lawsuit, is white and black. As in, Keim is white, and Wilks is Black.

The lawsuit alleges the NFL doesn’t provide Black coaches and executives equal opportunities. For them, it’s harder to be hired and much easier to be fired. On a broad scale, that’s easy to prove. It’s inarguable. It’s shameful. It’s ongoing.

But when it comes to Wilks and the Cardinals, does it apply?

Let’s look at the 2018 Cardinals season, a process closer to regurgitation than reflection.

Bruce Arians had just retired as head coach for the first time. Carson Palmer had just retired as a quarterback for the first and only time. And while it wasn’t readily apparent at the time, Keim’s recent bad drafts and other personnel mistakes had resulted in one of the least talented rosters in the team’s history in Arizona.

Enter Wilks. He was a career assistant hired to replace Arians, and became the second Black head coach in the team’s history.

According to the lawsuit, Wilks’ had little chance to succeed that first year. He wanted to trade up in the draft for quarterback Josh Allen. Instead, Keim traded up for Josh Rosen, who would open the season as the backup to Sam Bradford.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim (left) and coach Steve Wilks talk speak at a news conference on April 18, 2018, ahead of the NFL draft.

That summer, Keim was arrested for driving under the influence and was suspended five weeks, which meant being absent for all of training camp, a time when many roster decisions are made.

Meanwhile, Wilks, a defensive coach, was relying on offensive coordinator Mike McCoy to handle that side of the ball. There were reports at the time that Keim pushed Wilks to hire McCoy, even though the two didn’t know each other.

It didn’t work. Nothing worked. The Cardinals finished last in nearly every major offensive category. The defense was solid but the overall result was horrendous.

The Cardinals were outscored, 58-6, in their first two games. Later, team owner Mike Bidwill said he and Keim thought then they might have made a mistake in hiring Wilks.

And since they were thinking that so early in the season, it’s fair to wonder just how supportive they were of their head coach.

The Cardinals finished 3-13. Wilks was fired the day after the season. In retrospect, the lawsuit contends, it’s clear Wilks was hired as a “bridge coach,” someone who is “keeping the seat warm until the team is better positioned to succeed, at which point a new coach is brought in.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Keim and Bidwill were upset about a late-season victory over the Packers, which might have meant a lower position in the draft.

There is validity to some of Wilks’ assertions. The situation at quarterback that year was abysmal. Bradford was benched after three games and never played again. Rosen wasn’t ready. Keim’s absence in July and August didn’t help. Neither did cornerback Patrick Peterson, a captain, asking for a trade at mid-season, a request that blindsided Wilks.

But most people tend to be the heroes of autobiographical stories. That’s especially true when we’re telling them via a lawsuit.

Wilks said he pushed Keim to trade up for Allen, implying that Keim didn't try. But according to a report at the time, the Cardinals had a deal in place with the Broncos to move from the 15th pick to No. 5, with Allen as the target.

The Broncos, however, opted to keep the pick when defensive end Bradley Chubb fell to them. The Cardinals shifted to Plan B: trading up and selecting Rosen.

From a wins and losses standpoint, Wilks had little chance to succeed in 2018. But the Cardinals were worse than they should have been. Five times, they lost by 22 points or more. Their scoring differential of 12.5 points was the worst in the NFL. At no time did they look like a team that was improving.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and team president Michael Bidwill watch the final two minutes from the field as the Oakland Raiders set up a game winning field goal on Nov. 18 at State Farm Stadium.

Wilks contends he wasn't given adequate resources and time to prove himself. Might McCoy, fired by Wilks after the seventh game, feel the same way?

It was hard to argue against firing Wilks, but it was equally hard to argue that Keim deserved to keep his job.

Keim had two things going for him: the success the Cardinals had in his first three years on the job, when they went 34-14 and made the playoffs twice, and a relationship with Bidwill that dated to 1999, when Keim joined the Cardinals as a scout.

Wilks had neither of those things. He was the odd man out, so he was out.

Did his skin color have anything to do with it?

As expected, the Cardinals say no. In a statement, the Cardinals denied the allegations made in the lawsuit and wrote that the decisions in 2018 were difficult but necessary.

And if the Cardinals ever have to answer these allegations specifically, they could point out they were the first NFL organization to have a Black woman in the front office, the first to have a Black man negotiate contracts and the first to have a Black head coach and general manager at the same time. And that Keim’s predecessor, Rod Graves, who is Black, had a longer tenure than three coaches he helped hire.

Or the Cardinals could just hit the “play” button on video from the 2018 season. Judge and jury will be left wondering how anyone associated with that team kept their jobs.

Reach Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @kentsomers.

