Did Steve Miller Band predict upcoming 49ers-Patriots Super Bowl in 1976? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Sometimes sports feel like they've been scripted, pre-ordained by some higher power.

If you believe in such things, the 2019 NFL season could be just the one for you. No, I'm not talking about any sort of religious higher power.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I'm talking about Steve Miller Band, of course.

Confused? I am, too, but hang with me.

As USA Today's Doug Farrar and Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm have discussed, a Twitter user discovered that the lyrics from Steve Miller Band's 1976 hit, "Rock'n Me," appear to have roughly predicted the New England Patriots' latest flurry of Super Bowl appearances.

As the song goes:

I went from Phoenix, Arizona / All the way to Tacoma / Philadelphia, Atlanta, L.A. / Northern California, where the girls are warm / So I could be with my sweet baby, yeah.

All right, let's give this a look.

The Patriots lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona, which is a suburb of Phoenix. Check. The Pats then played the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and LA Rams in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Check. Check. Check. Check.

The next Super Bowl opponent for the Patriots would appear to be, based on the lyrics, from Northern California. And we know it can't be the Raiders.

So, if Steve Miller Band are the prophets they appear to be, that means Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Now, of course, this ignores the fact that the song doesn't have any reference to the Patriots' Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants, which came in Indianapolis. But who wants to ruin the fun?

Story continues

[RELATED: Goodwin poses with tiger, catches football off elephant]

Steve Miller Band is from San Francisco, so if they are pulling the strings of destiny, setting up a battle between Garoppolo and his former mentor certainly is an acceptable use of supernatural powers.

A lot has to go right for the "Rock'n Me" prophecy to come to fruition, but crazier things have happened.

We'll have to wait and see if "Rock'n Me" proves true, but until then, don't be suspicious and just keep on rock'n.