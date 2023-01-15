Did Stefon Diggs make incredible touchdown catch? Officials decide not to review play

Stefon Diggs had an incredible effort that is worth watching over and over. Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills wanted replay officials to watch it just one time.

Diggs had fantastic body control on a play in the final seconds of the second quarter in the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw in the end zone for Diggs for what was nearly a 21-yard touchdown. Diggs came up with the grab but it was ruled incomplete because he didn't have both feet inbounds.

The CBS TV broadcast showed multiple angles of Diggs hauling in the pass with one hand. The Bills called a timeout hoping replay officials would review the play and reverse it to a touchdown. It was never reviewed.

