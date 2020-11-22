Did Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster get hurt on a penalty flag?

Did JuJu get hurt stepping on a penalty flag or? #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5OCYT3n2Lr — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 22, 2020

File this one under, “huh?”

As you can see from the video above, it appears Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver might have hurt his foot or ankle when he slipped on a penalty flag thrown on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster was certainly not wanting to put weight on that right foot after the stepped awkwardly on the flag. It will be interesting to see if he comes back out with the Steelers up 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

List