Steelers vs Browns: Cleveland lists 16 players limited or DNP on Thursday
The Browns are still dealing with significant injury issues on Thursday.
Baker Mayfield strapped on his shoulder pads Thursday. The Browns' starting quarterback practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new stabilizing harness — as he tries to get ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield sat out last week's win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, and backup Case Keenum led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.
Steelers tight end Eric Ebron has seen his role reduced this season. But he’s still a key member of Pittsburgh’s offense, playing 47 percent of the unit’s snaps so far. But now there could be an issue for Ebron as the Steelers get ready for the Browns in Week Eight. Ebron popped up on Pittsburgh’s [more]
They needed two linemen because of the injury to Max Garcia, which will keep him out of the lineup.
Steelers vs Browns injury update: QB Ben Roethlisberger limited at Wednesday practice
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Steelers tight end Eric Ebron discussed his adaptation to a reduced role in the team’s offense this week and one of the reasons why he’s seeing less action is the arrival of rookie Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth set season-highs with seven catches and 58 receiving yards in the team’s Week Six win over Seattle and the [more]
The Browns had a massive injury report on Wednesday.
The Packers will not have their top three receivers or their top two cornerbacks tonight.
Despite all the additions attempting to fix the problem, the Browns haven't played fast so far in 2021. Instead, the team is second to slowest in the league:
