Did Steelers let starting QB decision slip with team captains?

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their team captains for the 2022 season. Among the list is linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and safety Miles Killebrew.

The announcment also included quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Read into this what you will but this probably also announced Trubisky would be the Steelers starting quarterback over rookie Kenny Pickett without having to actually say it. Hard to imagine the team is going to make the backup quarterback a team captain.

Trubisky and Pickett have been locked in a tense position battle this offseason. Trubisky was signed as a free agent and initially appeared to have the job comfortably. But Pickett came on strong once preseason games got going and forced this one to come down to the wire.

