Did St. John's make March Madness Tournament? When does St. John's play next?

St. John's Red Storm forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) chase a loose ball during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

One of the biggest snubs of the 2024 March Madness bracket was Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm.

St. John's spent most of the 2023-24 season struggling to get their footing. It was so bad early on that Pitino even called his first year coaching the Red Storm "the most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime." Since their horrible loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 18 though, St. John's was playing some of the best basketball in the country. Not only were they able to take down Creighton, who ended up being a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they were also able to get revenge on Seton Hall during the Big East Tournament. St. John's followed that win up with a tough loss against the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed UConn, which saw the Huskies win by only five points.

St. John's had been one of the best college basketball teams in the country for about a month prior to Selection Sunday and their absence from the tournament is hard to overlook.

Did St. John's make the March Madness tournament?

No. Although many analysts considered the Red Storm a bubble team, most people had them as one of the first four out or last four in when it came to the NCAA Tournament. St. John's was not listed

NIT Bracket: Will St. John's play in the NIT?

No. Although the Red Storm will likely be invited to play in the tournament, Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino said Sunday that his team would not partake in the NIT Tournament if invited.

"I feel if we're gonna move forward, most of our time now needs to be spent recruiting because we're probably gonna have to bring in seven or eight new players," said Pitino. "Preparing for the NIT does not help our future. Now if it was a normal year – we'd only have to bring in three players, four players, then I think it would be beneficial. If you had a lot of young players that you wanted to further develop."

Men’s March Madness live updates: Selection Sunday bracket, snubs, predictions

