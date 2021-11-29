How did social media respond to Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC?

It was the report heard around the college football world. Lincoln Riley is headed west to take the head coaching job for the USC Trojans. In his wake, he leaves behind an Oklahoma squad still reeling from its loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam.

Not even 18 hours removed from the disappointing defeat to Mike Gundy in Stillwater, reports began to surface that Riley was taking the job with USC and not long after it was out there that he had informed his coaching staff and players.

As wild as this season has been, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone that had Riley bolting for USC on their bingo card.

It’s a move that will leave Oklahoma rudderless for the time being, but will have a major impact on the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. The de-commits are already coming through as several prospects have reopened their recruitment in the wake of the news.

The Sooners now join the college football coaching carousel less than a year after the men’s and women’s basketball team replaced their great coaches as well.

As we wade through the emotions of the Sooners being left high and dry by Lincoln Riley, let’s peruse Twitter and see how the rest of the world reacted to Riley’s move to Southern California.

Lincoln Riley looked a lot of recruits in the eye this past year and told them he wasn't going anywhere, that he was the #Sooners' head coach for the long haul. Those kids that took him at his word are hurting today. Some I spoke to were in tears. This sucks the most for them. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 28, 2021

Unreal, but can confirm Lincoln Riley is leaving OU for USC.. Expect Bob Stoops to be the interim Head Coach. Wow. Just Wow…. — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 28, 2021

For first time in 25 yrs of taping OU head coach show on Sundays, was told At showtime Lincoln Riley would be 3-4 hrs late. Now, complete no-show, confirming he’s SC bound. #Sooners have been askew from early in Baylor week. Disastrous – Recruiting. Commits. SEC. #Sooners @news9 pic.twitter.com/zAq4KURMU6 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) November 28, 2021

Over the past nine months or so, Lincoln Riley had wholly focused the efforts of the #Sooners' offensive skill-position recruiting on the West Coast. Sure makes you wonder. Especially given that it wasn't difficult to foresee that USC vacancy coming open. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley may have turned heel and abandoned Sooner Nation at its darkest hour… …but Blinkin Riley will never. Boomer! #BlinkinForLife — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) November 29, 2021

Lincoln Riley to USC, big hire for the Trojans. But Riley turns down LSU and bails on Oklahoma right as they join the SEC? Looks like somebody is scared of competing in the SEC. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2021

Bob Stoops handed Lincoln Riley a Porsche, Riley drove the Porsche for a few years, then decided to park it on the side of the road and jump in another Porsche that needs a new engine. — Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) November 28, 2021

I’ve heard multiple times that Lincoln Riley was not a fan of Oklahoma going to the SEC. That is the reason he is leaving Oklahoma for USC. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley did us like that? — Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma is heading to the SEC Lincoln Riley: pic.twitter.com/oV0DcNaaZl — Ruf / Writers – Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) November 28, 2021

I’ll say this if someone doesn’t want to be apart of this @OU_Football team then 🤷🏾‍♂️. Life goes on and we’ll figure it out. No shots at @LincolnRiley I wish him the best. He had a great run. Pac12 suits him well. 👍🏾 — roy williams (@roywilliams31) November 28, 2021

For what good it'll do, I'm gonna make a big push to make Caleb Williams available for interviews now. That was Lincoln Riley's policy, not OU's.#Sooners #LetsTalk — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) November 28, 2021

Clearly, Lincoln Riley was "real close" to USC all season. — Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) November 29, 2021

Bob Stoops really coming out of retirement to help clean up Lincoln Riley’s mess and help the Sooners finish the year with dignity That’s my Head Coach, even if just for a game — Boomer *Big Clown* Beamer (@ImDerBatman) November 29, 2021

Blindsided. Did not see this coming. Lincoln Riley is no longer OU's head coach. Players have been called into a meeting to be informed. Can a bowl game even happen now? This is a massive blow to the program and university. https://t.co/qdClQics00 — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma running back commit Raleek Brown told me Lincoln Riley going to USC changes everything for him. News isn't official from USC yet, but seems likely that Brown will follow Riley to USC. Brown also said he thinks this will make a big impact on most other Cali prospects. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley took one look at that SEC schedule and said pic.twitter.com/TZNtYbetfR — Coby Hughes (@Coby_Hughes) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley ruins brisket — Mark (@markaduck) November 28, 2021

Dave Aranda made Lincoln Riley reconsider his entire life lmao this is my best day — Evan (@EvanHebert) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley like pic.twitter.com/ACC5I9wE6N — federal kook (@misterurb) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley is a genius. Don’t go to the SEC and be little brother to Alabama and Georgia. Go to the PAC 12, revive the USC Juggernaut and further cement your coaching legacy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2021

Pete’s first year was my first year. We were 6-6, not good. Next year we went 11-2. It’s a quick fix at USC with the right guy. The resources, recruiting. Gold mine. @LincolnRiley is a home run hire. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) November 29, 2021

The timing of all this is just brutal. Damn. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 29, 2021

I wonder where all of this falls in the 'code of sportsmanship'? — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 29, 2021

In the last five hours, #Sooners have lost commitments from… 2023 WR Brandon Inniss

2023 RB Treyaun Webb

2023 QB Malachi Nelson

2022 LB Kobie McKinzie And we all know the hits are gonna keep on coming. — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 29, 2021

Was told and confirmed that Riley only spent a couple of minutes with the team to tell them the news and then walked out. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) November 28, 2021

Just wanted to say thank you to @LincolnRiley for everything. Everyone has an opinion on the matter, but I wouldn’t be the player, man, or person without him. Appreciate you, Linc pic.twitter.com/PRfwIOK8De — Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_Hall27) November 29, 2021

Lincoln Riley’s decision has gutted the program and I think it’ll get worse before it gets better. Wild. https://t.co/fKlrI27wyg — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 29, 2021

OU is bigger than Lincoln Riley. One man does not maketh the program. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) November 28, 2021

Thanks for the past 4 beast! A great coach and great man who’s taught me a lot. I wish you all the best 🤝 @LincolnRiley — Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) November 29, 2021

I would like to appreciate coach riley for giving me the opportunity to play at the best university in the country! I wish him nothing but success thank you coach ! @LincolnRiley — Brian Darby 1️⃣6️⃣ (@swaggyb24) November 28, 2021

One thing we learned at our time at OU Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons don't give a damn about our kids! https://t.co/iWddqPFlZS — Kwolonda Porter (@KwolondaR) November 29, 2021

Lincoln Riley just became Oklahoma enemy # 1. Congrats, Kevin Durant, you finally have been demoted. — Lincoln Riley Hate Account (@SoonerHokage) November 28, 2021

Good evening to everyone but Lincoln Riley. — Mark (@markaduck) November 28, 2021

It’s been an honor to work w/@LincolnRiley for 7 years. He was as kind & generous off the field as he was brilliant & trend-setting on it. I’ll be a Lincoln fan for life! I’m also very excited to 👀 what the next chapter of @OU_Football brings. In @soonerad we trust! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/JWni5tsK4u — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) November 29, 2021

Nuked. Lincoln Riley has completely nuked the University or Oklahoma’s Football program on his way out. In my humble opinion, he should not be allowed back into the state. Doing this after what Bob Stoops did for him? Wow. I have to sleep. This is hard to believe. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) November 29, 2021

Lincoln Riley really pulled a KD. Beloved Oklahoma sports figures that left a powerhouse Oklahoma team for a California team on a holiday weekend. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 28, 2021

Forget those Texas Tech grads Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury. Bring the Red Raider kingmaker home, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/eYe54qoLAi — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021

