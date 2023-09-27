How did a soccer player from York County became an SEC recruit? She stuck to the plan

Bella Boyce could probably be a great basketball player if she wanted to.

She could probably pick her event in track and field and find success.

She's tall at about 5-foot-11. She's physical. She's fast.

She also just loves playing soccer — the only sport she's tried.

"I probably could've played another sport," she admitted. "I've thought about it. But I'm good at soccer. Why not stick to something you're good at?"

A lot of people have started to take notice of how good Boyce is.

The Central York junior forward verbally committed to play at the University of Kentucky in college this month. The Wildcats have historically been a middle-tier program in the SEC but are off to a hot start this season under new coach Troy Fabiano.

While York County girls' soccer teams have typically struggled to top their Mid-Penn and Lancaster-Lebanon League counterparts, the league has produced some excellent talent in recent years. Last year's Player of the Year, Dallastown's Maggie Groh, is now playing at Delaware. Former Central York goalie Morgan Wood plays for William & Mary.

Plenty of local players go on to compete in the PSAC or for local NCAA Division III schools.

But it's extremely rare for a YAIAA player to compete for a Power Five soccer program.

"We've had a lot of strong players come out of our program," Central York co-head coach Brayden Hamilton said. "But Bella is certainly one of the more athletic ones we've gotten to coach."

While Boyce is appreciative of the opportunities she's gotten, none of this is a shock to her or her family. This was her goal from the beginning, and she followed a plan to get there. She plays year-round for a club team in eastern Pennsylvania and travels to showcases across the country.

That has meant plenty of late nights and long weekends for Boyce. There's also a lot of pressure. She often plays in front of hundreds of coaches and against players with the same aspirations as her.

"I knew I wanted to go to a big school," she said when explaining her motivation. "I wanted to do whatever it took to do that. And it's really taken me there."

Homework and dinner in the car: What it takes to get recruited D1

To some extent, soccer has always been a tradition in the Boyce family.

Bella's father, Scott, played for Kennard-Dale High School and his brother played for Virginia Tech. Her older sister, Keziah, graduated from Central York in 2022 and now plays soccer and runs track for York College.

Still, the sport was just a typical youth activity for Bella when she started playing as a little kid. But after a few years, her family realized they "had a little monster on our hands," according to Scott.

"Even when she was younger, she would play up a year or two above her age," her father said. "She had a good leg, and it just came to her."

She began playing for a club team based in Mechanicsburg and a few years ago moved to Penn Fusion, a squad based out of West Chester that plays in the Elite Club National League — a non-profit organization with teams all around the country.

As soon as Central York's high school season ends in November, Bella makes the hour-and-twenty minute trip four times a week for club practice. She's also traveled to Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia and California for showcases.

She often completes her homework and eats dinner in the car before getting home at 11 p.m. Bella and her parents acknowledged playing soccer at that level takes a lot of effort and can be expensive.

"What we've preached to our kids is that academics come first and as long as they get good grades everything soccer related will be taken care of," Scott said. "There are nights when it's challenging, but it's what she wants to do, and she puts the effort in."

Perhaps the biggest benefits of playing in ECNL have been the competition and the exposure. Bella regularly competes against players committed to Power Five schools and was still named to the league's North Atlantic All-Conference team this past summer.

College coaches are allowed to contact high school players June 15 leading up to their junior seasons. Bella started receiving emails at 12:02 a.m. and ended up hearing from over 50 schools.

She considered Delaware, Bucknell, Virginia Tech, UMass, Villanova and Rutgers but became enticed with Kentucky during a visit in August. She can officially sign her athletic scholarship November of her senior year.

"I wanted a change of scenery," she said when asked about going far from home. "But I wanted a big school, and I really liked the coaches. I know I'll be getting the best there."

'One of the girls:' Why Boyce still plays for Central York

Bella plays center back for her club team and is expected to stay on defense in college. But she plays forward for Central York, where her size and quickness make her a dangerous goal scorer. She scored two goals in a game multiple times early this season.

But when Central York faced reigning state champions Central Dauphin earlier this month, the Panthers coaching staff asked the Division I recruit to move to defensive midfield just for the night. Boyce accepted the task without question.

"She incredibly down to earth, and she just wants to be one of the girls," Hamilton said. "She's here to enjoy her time on the field and soak up being a high schooler.

"She's still only a junior, and she continues to grow as a leader."

'Football is life:' Meet York County's national championship soccer team

YAIAA fall sports central: Daily schedules, scores, stats and standings

Even with all the effort she puts into club soccer, Boyce still enjoys the local aspect of playing for her school district. Also Central York's 2025 Class President, she said she likes playing in front of classmates and representing the community.

Central York's girls' soccer team has been a local dynasty in recent years with six straight league titles from 2016 to 2021. However, the Panthers had that streak ended last year during a 12-9-1 campaign. The Panthers are 8-2 this season and have knocked off reigning league finalists South Western and Dallastown.

Boyce said the Panthers have plenty of motivation for the playoffs after last season. But regardless of how this season goes, she's happy with where she's at.

Playing her favorite sport with her friends and the pressure of a college decision behind her.

"I love hearing the fans here cheer," she said. "It brings a different energy to the game."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central York's Bella Boyce commits to University of Kentucky soccer