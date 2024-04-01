Did 'The Simpsons' predict NC State-Duke March Madness game? Show projected Wolfpack-Blue Devils matchup

Not many could have predicted the run NC State basketball has made during March Madness.

Except, of course, "The Simpsons."

In a clip from an episode titled "Every Man's Dream" — which aired on Sept. 27, 2015 — it appears Homer Simpson predicted the Wolfpack would play Duke in an NCAA Tournament game. Eerily, the episode even got the correct date of the Wolfpack and Blue Devils' meeting: March 31.

In the clip, Marge — the matriarch of the eponymous family — praises husband Homer's ability to stay sober during March, through St. Patrick's Day, Easter and the NCAA Tournament. The clip shows Homer wearing a Duke T-shirt and holding up an NC State pennant.

The scene ends with Homer awaking from a dream when, in reality, he is asleep on a barstool at a bar.

The whole Simpsons thing with NC State and Duke? Yeah, it goes a little deeper.@s_t_editz found the clip … check the date at the beginning. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/e0jCqk6bd1 — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 31, 2024

Did 'The Simpsons' get the NC State-Duke game correct?

It is eerie "The Simpsons" correctly predicted the exact matchup and date in the Elite Eight matchup between North Carolina and ACC foes. But the clip does not give any indication of who was going to win the game. So, the show doesn't get the credit for that.

In real life, the Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 76-64 to advance to its second Final Four appearance, joining UConn, Alabama and Purdue. NC State will play the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Over the years, The Simpsons have been credited with getting many future predictions correct, including Donald Trump's presidency, the Biden-Harris presidency and smart watches, among other things.

