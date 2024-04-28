Did She Let Go? Mannequin Falls from Bridge, Fails to Stop IndyCar at Barber

Scattered around Barber Motorsports Park near Birmingham, Ala., are numerous art objects—some semi-serious, some whimsical, some downright wacky. The items are courtesy of park developer George Barber, who wanted to add a bit of humor and sideline interest to one of the South’s best road courses.

During Sunday’s IndyCar race, one of those objects got some significant time on national television, although the appearance apparently wasn’t planned.



About halfway through the race, a mannequin (named Georgina) that had been tied to a pedestrian bridge across the track fell to the ground, landing just off the track surface. The mannequin landed feet first, then fell onto the edge of the track. A few seconds later, a passing race car mashed the mannequin.

There was no caution flag for the unfortunate demise of the suddenly airborne Georgina.

“They’re going to have to seriously get some good cables there,” driver Will Power said.

Race winner Scott McLaughlin expressed his appreciation for “this artistic stuff, but it probably doesn’t need to be above the track.”

There's a mannequin that hangs from the bridge at Barber Motorsports Park.



This year, it fell.



