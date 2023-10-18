What did Shane Beamer break his foot on in loss to Florida? A Gatorade cooler, of course

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer broke his foot after the Gamecocks' 41-39 loss to Florida last Saturday when he "kicked something he shouldn't have kicked." On Wednesday, Beamer said the "something" was actually a Gatorade cooler.

"It was a Gatorade cooler," Beamer said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "It wasn't like I went in the locker room and just had some like complete meltdown and went ballistic for five minutes of screaming and yelling and throwing and kicking things."

Beamer was also asked about SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, who ripped Beamer for acting in frustration. Beamer responded with "no comment."

Ironically enough, Gatorade was invented by scientists at the University of Florida in 1965. The "Gator" in Gatorade derives from Florida athletics' nickname. If it wasn't for Florida beating South Carolina or inventing the sports drink, maybe Beamer wouldn't have broken his foot last weekend — or, at least, he would have done so on another cooler brand.

Beamer broke the news of his broken foot at his weekly news conference Tuesday. He said he expects to be on the sideline for the Gamecocks' (2-4, 1-3 SEC) game against No. 20 Missouri (6-1, 3-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday.

The third-year coach admitted it was a heat-of-the-moment mistake out of disappointment in himself.

“The adrenaline of the game wore off and before anybody starts the narrative like, ‘The head football coach is frustrated and lost his poise’ and all that…no, I care,” Beamer said. “I care about these kids and I was really upset on Saturday night because I didn’t do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game. I don’t think I need to have surgery, but there is a broken bone in my foot. It hurts like you-know-what, but I’ve got to show toughness and fight through it. It’s been one of those years.”

